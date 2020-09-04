Bucs hire former SoCon player of the year Desonta Bradford as an assistant coach

Johnson City, TN — New ETSU head coach Jason Shay has hired a familiar face to the coaching staff, former ETSU Buccaneer Desonta Bradford who was the 2017-18 SoCon player of the year has been hired as an assistant of player development.

After graduation, the Tennessee native spent some time playing professional basketball for the Phoenix Brussels of the Belgian pro basketball league. Bradford’s job duties will be film editing, working with assistants as far as preparation for scouting, record stats, assist on team travel, camps, and community service outreach.

He’s always dreamed of being a coach and there is no better place than to start under coach Shay and for the ETSU Bucs.

“I always sort of thought I would get into coaching sooner or later which so happens to be sooner now I enjoy playing but now I like to watch the game and think the game from the coaching side so I think it will be good for me, says Bradford.”

” I think he’s got a lot to offer to our guys because he has won a championship he was player of the year so he has achieved things our players I think personally would also like to achieve themselves, according to Shay.”