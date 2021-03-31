Bucs Hall predicts there could be other players entering the transfer portal

Johnson City, TN — With the announcement that Jason Shay had resigned at ETSU, the NCAA transfer portal got a little more packed with blue and gold players.

At least three players had already indicated they were leaving before Tuesday’s announcement and Shadaidriene Hall made it No. 4 last night.

The 6 foot five, 200 pound freshman from Sulphur Springs, Texas spoke to me tonight about sitting down with his mother last night to make the decision to leave.

He also named at least 3-5 other Buccaneer players that could soon follow suit, which would leave the program in a difficult position for the next coach that is hired.

Sadaidriene Hall “So in my opinion I think it will take awhile to come back just because how they did Coach Shay and every body is saying it and some folks will not allow their son to go there and be in the environment we’ve had to go through and the way it was handled was kind of handled in a childish way instead of being help more accountable like grown men.”