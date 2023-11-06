JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With a Saturday loss to VMI, ETSU football dropped to 2-7 on the season, with the team’s lone conference win coming against Wofford back in October.

However, for nearly the entire campaign, the Blue and Gold ground game has set the tome for the squad.

ETSU rushed for a season-high 286 yards against the Keydets, even without the services of Zach Borisch and Bryson Irby. Trey Foster carried the ball 28 times for 173 yards and a touchdown, while Torey Lambert also did some heavy lifting (7 car, 94 yds).

“You know, we ran wide zone the other day, I think over 30 times, which is a lot, you know,” head coach George Quarles said. “That’s not a trick ’em play, you know, that’s a here we come, you know, stop it if you can.”

The Bucs will face an aggressive Western Carolina defense on Saturday, but they plan to stick with the power run game. According to the players, it is part of what continues to drive the team forward each week.

“Yeah, man – just getting back to ETSU football,” redshirt-senior fullback Jawan Martin said. “I feel like we play the best when we run the ball. Even though that defense might know that the ball is coming, just maning-up and getting the job done.”

“If I can look at Jawan and I see how hard he’s working and I know the sacrifices he’s made to be out there and to perform well, it gives me a fire and a motivation,” redshirt-junior defensive lineman Max Evans explained.

The Bucs will battle the Catamounts in Cullowhee at 1 p.m.