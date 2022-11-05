JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU volleyball notched its seventh-consecutive win on Saturday, and with it, claimed the Southern Conference regular season championship.

The Blue and Gold honored six senior players and a volunteer coach, then hit the court, defeating visiting UNC Greensboro, 3-1.

Despite jumping out to an early advantage in the opening frame, the visitors rallied back for a 25-22 win.

ETSU would comfortably take the next two sets, 25-20 and 25-15, to grab the lead.

The fourth frame was tight, but a pair of Brianna Cantrell kills kept the pressure on, until the Spartans cracked, falling 27-25.

Senior Lundyn Coffman shone brightly with a team-best 14 kills, adding five digs and three blocks. Kimani Johnson (13), Cantrell (12) and Amanda Lowe (12) all finished with double-digit kills in the victory.

ETSU (19-7, 13-1 SoCon) have secured the top seed in the upcoming conference championship tournament. The regular season continues next, however, with a trip to Chattanooga on Wednesday at 6 p.m.