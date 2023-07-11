London, England (July 11, 2023) – Playing for a third straight day, ETSU alum Sander Gille and doubles partner Jordan Vliegen fell in the third round at Wimbledon on Tuesday. Gille/Vliegen, the 12th-ranked team in the tournament, lost in straight sets to American duo Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, 6-3, 6-4.

This matched the deepest run at Wimbledon for Gille/Vliegen – who were coming off an appearance in the championship match at last month’s French Open.

Gille helped guide ETSU to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2009-12 and was a three-time first team all-ASUN selection. Gille was named ASUN Player of the Year and Tournament MVP in 2010. Gille finished his collegiate career with 72 wins in the Blue & Gold.