(WJHL) — New ETSU head basketball coach Brooks Savage has gotten a commitment from six foot six 230 pound forward DJ Hughes from Butler University.

The Indianapolis native played in 15 games, missing portions of the season due to a shoulder injury and a concussion…averaging nearly nine minutes per game 1.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.

He shot 53 percent from the field, 15 of his 29 rebounds came on the offensive end, had 3 blocks and 3 steals…tabbed as a three-star recruit by ESPN, which also had him ranked among the Top 40 power forwards in the class out of high school.

And then this evening the Bucs got another commitment from Gabe Sisk a six-foot-four 165 pound combo guard out of Ballard High school in Louisville, Kentucky.

Sisk chose the Bucs over Iona, Coastal Carolina and Eastern Kentucky, considered a 3-star averaged 17.3 points and 6.3 rebounds last season while helping Ballard go 28-7 and reaching the Seventh Region Tournament final.