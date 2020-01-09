Bucs Garner Plethora of Phil Steele All-SoCon Awards

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 8, 2020) – The ETSU Buccaneers were well represented on the Phil Steele All-Southern Conference Teams, garnering nine positions on the three teams.
Three members were placed on the first team, including two on the defensive side of the ball in Nasir Player (Columbia, S.C.) and Artevius Smith (Birmingham, Ala.). Joining the defensive duo on the first team is Quay Holmes (Powder Springs, Ga.) who was named to the First Team All-Purpose Special Teams squad.
Holmes garnered a spot on the All-SoCon Second Team Offense, alongside offensive lineman Ben Blackmon (Newberry, S.C.).
Rounding out the honorees on the third team were two on the offensive side in Nate Adkins (Knoxville, Tenn.) and Tre’mond Shorts (Hampton, Ga.), followed by one on the defensive unit Jeremy Lewis (Lawrenceville, Ga.). The final spot on the third team belonged to Holmes as he was tabbed as a third team kick returner.
Nate Adkins – So. – TE – Knoxville, Tenn.
- Garnered a spot on the Phil Steele All-SoCon Third Team
- Named to the Coaches First Team All-SoCon in November
- Finished second on the team in total receptions (25), setting a new career high for receptions in a single season
- Finished second in receiving touchdowns (2) and fourth in total receiving yards (241)
Ben Blackmon – RSr. – OL – Newberry, S.C.
- Placed on the Phil Steele All-SoCon Second Team
- Awarded a spot on the Coaches First Team All-SoCon
- Played and started in 47 career games for ETSU, including 12 in 2019
- Played in a total of 757 of the possible 760 snaps this season, registering 59 knock downs
- Graded out at 98.3% during his 757 total snaps
- Enabled the Bucs to rush for over 100 yards in nine of the 12 games, including a season-best 410 yards against Mercer
Quay Holmes – RSo. – RB – Powder Springs, Ga.
- Named to the Phil Steele All-SoCon First Team (all-purpose yards), Second Team (offense) and third team (kick returner)
- Tabbed to the HERO Sports All-American Sophomore squad on Dec. 17
- Placed on the Coaches and Media Second Team All-SoCon
- Finished with a career high 206 carries for a career best 1,143 rushing yards (fourth most in a single season in ETSU history)
- Finished the season with seven rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown
- Eclipsed the 2,000-yard career mark in only his second season with the Bucs
- Set a school record with 255 rushing yards against Mercer on 26 carries with three touchdowns
- Led the Southern Conference in all-purpose yards with 1,905 (158.8 per game)
Jeremy Lewis – Sr. – DB – Lawrenceville, Ga.
- Named to the Phil Steele All-SoCon Third Team
- Appeared and started in all 12 games for the Bucs, finishing the season with 55 tackles (41 solo), nine pass breakups and one quarterback hurry
- Tallied a season high nine tackles against VMI
- Registered five or more tackles in six of the 12 games played in 2019
Nasir Player – RSr. – DL – Columbia, S.C.
- Named to the Phil Steele All-SoCon First Team
- Placed on both the Coaches and Media First Team All-SoCon
- Tabbed to three All-American squads this postseason: HERO Sports All-American Second Team, STATS FCS All-American Second Team and AFCA FCS Coaches’ All-American Second Team
- Appeared in 43 games with 40 career starts, including 11 of 12 in 2019
- Finished the season with 45 tackles, including 10.0 tackles for loss to mark the third consecutive season with double-digit tackles for loss
- Finished with 4.5 sacks and his first collegiate fumble recovery
- Concluded his career with 182 career tackles, including 40.0 tackles for loss to rank fifth all-time in ETSU history
Tre’mond Shorts – RSo. – OL – Hampton, Ga.
- Named to the Phil Steele All-SoCon Third Team
- Tabbed to the Coaches Second Team All-SoCon squad
- Played in 746 of the possible 760 snaps on the season
- Started all 12 games for the Bucs in 2019
- Graded out at 95.5% in his 746 snaps played
- Concluded the season with 38 knock downs
Artevius Smith – RSr. – DB – Birmingham, Ala.
- Named to the Phil Steele All-SoCon First Team
- Appeared on both the Coaches and Media First Team All-SoCon
- Tabbed to two All-American squads for the first time in his career: AP All-American Second Team and STATS FCS All-American Second Team
- Finished the season with a team-best 89 tackles
- Led the Bucs and the SoCon in interceptions (5), while also forcing two fumbles on the season
- Named a Buck Buchanan Award Finalist
- Finished with 134 career tackles, seven interceptions and two forced fumbles