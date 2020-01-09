Bucs Garner Plethora of Phil Steele All-SoCon Awards

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 8, 2020) – The ETSU Buccaneers were well represented on the Phil Steele All-Southern Conference Teams, garnering nine positions on the three teams.

Three members were placed on the first team, including two on the defensive side of the ball in Nasir Player (Columbia, S.C.) and Artevius Smith (Birmingham, Ala.). Joining the defensive duo on the first team is Quay Holmes (Powder Springs, Ga.) who was named to the First Team All-Purpose Special Teams squad.

Holmes garnered a spot on the All-SoCon Second Team Offense, alongside offensive lineman Ben Blackmon (Newberry, S.C.).

Rounding out the honorees on the third team were two on the offensive side in Nate Adkins (Knoxville, Tenn.) and Tre’mond Shorts (Hampton, Ga.), followed by one on the defensive unit Jeremy Lewis (Lawrenceville, Ga.). The final spot on the third team belonged to Holmes as he was tabbed as a third team kick returner.

Nate Adkins – So. – TE – Knoxville, Tenn.

Garnered a spot on the Phil Steele All-SoCon Third Team

Named to the Coaches First Team All-SoCon in November

Finished second on the team in total receptions (25), setting a new career high for receptions in a single season

Finished second in receiving touchdowns (2) and fourth in total receiving yards (241)

Ben Blackmon – RSr. – OL – Newberry, S.C.

Placed on the Phil Steele All-SoCon Second Team

Awarded a spot on the Coaches First Team All-SoCon

Played and started in 47 career games for ETSU, including 12 in 2019

Played in a total of 757 of the possible 760 snaps this season, registering 59 knock downs

Graded out at 98.3% during his 757 total snaps

Enabled the Bucs to rush for over 100 yards in nine of the 12 games, including a season-best 410 yards against Mercer

Quay Holmes – RSo. – RB – Powder Springs, Ga.

Named to the Phil Steele All-SoCon First Team (all-purpose yards), Second Team (offense) and third team (kick returner)

Tabbed to the HERO Sports All-American Sophomore squad on Dec. 17

Placed on the Coaches and Media Second Team All-SoCon

Finished with a career high 206 carries for a career best 1,143 rushing yards (fourth most in a single season in ETSU history)

Finished the season with seven rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown

Eclipsed the 2,000-yard career mark in only his second season with the Bucs

Set a school record with 255 rushing yards against Mercer on 26 carries with three touchdowns

Led the Southern Conference in all-purpose yards with 1,905 (158.8 per game)

Jeremy Lewis – Sr. – DB – Lawrenceville, Ga.

Named to the Phil Steele All-SoCon Third Team

Appeared and started in all 12 games for the Bucs, finishing the season with 55 tackles (41 solo), nine pass breakups and one quarterback hurry

Tallied a season high nine tackles against VMI

Registered five or more tackles in six of the 12 games played in 2019

Nasir Player – RSr. – DL – Columbia, S.C.

Named to the Phil Steele All-SoCon First Team

Placed on both the Coaches and Media First Team All-SoCon

Tabbed to three All-American squads this postseason: HERO Sports All-American Second Team, STATS FCS All-American Second Team and AFCA FCS Coaches’ All-American Second Team

Appeared in 43 games with 40 career starts, including 11 of 12 in 2019

Finished the season with 45 tackles, including 10.0 tackles for loss to mark the third consecutive season with double-digit tackles for loss

Finished with 4.5 sacks and his first collegiate fumble recovery

Concluded his career with 182 career tackles, including 40.0 tackles for loss to rank fifth all-time in ETSU history

Tre’mond Shorts – RSo. – OL – Hampton, Ga.

Named to the Phil Steele All-SoCon Third Team

Tabbed to the Coaches Second Team All-SoCon squad

Played in 746 of the possible 760 snaps on the season

Started all 12 games for the Bucs in 2019

Graded out at 95.5% in his 746 snaps played

Concluded the season with 38 knock downs

Artevius Smith – RSr. – DB – Birmingham, Ala.