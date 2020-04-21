Bucs’ Forbes talks about recruiting and scheduling

Johnson City, TN — Outside of growing a little hair, the sports stoppage for ETSU head coach Steve Forbes has been very productive.

Just last week coach Forbes added 3 long and talented transfers and now he hopes to fill his final scholarship with a point guard and he’s also gotten a lot done with the upcoming schedule that includes a home and home with a high mid-major, a neutral site game with a high major SEC game and games outside of the states.

“I do think the schedule is really good and you know we are trying to schedule better and better games so in case we make a run like we did this year and not going to selection Sunday as an at large bid and worried about it we should have a good enough schedule, according to Forbes.”