Bucs football head coach Randy Sanders talks about the uncertainty of the season

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers could find out there fate on Thursday when the SoCon meets and makes a decision on whether or not to play football this fall season or move it to the spring.

The Bucs were outside on the field last night at William B. Greene, Jr. stadium preparing like their season will get underway next month. One player that was missing was last year’s quarterback Trey Mitchell who did not return to the team according to head coach Randy Sanders. Those that did enjoyed the change of pace that seem to take their minds off the uncertainty of whether or not they will play this season or in the spring.

“If I don’t have football in the fall it will be different now with that being said if we don’t get to play in the fall lets play in the spring and fall or this summer I don’t care I just want to play and I think that’s kind of the attitude most of our players have if you like to compete let’s compete obviously we are used to playing football in the fall that if it ends up being in March April or May whenever it is let’s just get out there and let’s play says Sanders.”