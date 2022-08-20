JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With just 12 days remaining until ETSU football’s season opener, head coach George Quarles announced that today officially marked the end of preseason camp.

“We’ll kind of turn our attention to Mars Hill,” Quarles said. “That will give us plenty of time to get ready and prep for them.”

But first, the Blue and Gold suited up against each other for another scrimmage on Saturday afternoon.

Both the offense and defense had its moments, but it was the running back room that established its presence early and often. ETSU running backs totaled 183 yards on the day, as sophomore Trey Foster paced the position group with 64 yards and a touchdown.

Senior and starting running back, Jacob Saylors, also added 41 yards and a score on the ground.

“That’s a room, too – Coach Downs has done a great job in that room,” Quarles said. “They recruited well. I think it’s just hard to run on our defense. They are always plus-one in the box … but occasionally we’ll pop one and today was one of those days where we popped a couple.”

Starting quarterback, Tyler Riddell, completed 4-of-10 passes for 63 yards while being sacked twice. The lone passing touchdown on the afternoon was from Brock Landis to Johnson City native, Solomon Dunn. It was Dunn’s second score in as many scrimmages.

“Everyone’s got their own special abilities that they can do,” Dunn said of the deep wide receiving corps. “But, I just want to go out there, do the best that I can – do what I’m taught. When they call my number – make the catches, makes the plays, make the blocks.”

The defense held fast for the majority of the scrimmage, except for a few select plays. The front seven of the Bucs’ defense tallied a pair of sacks and three tackles for a loss. Sophomore Sheldon Arnold II earned the lone interception of the day, picking off Riddell in the endzone on a two-point conversion.

After about 20 practices, the team will depart from the preseason camp routine and begin preparing for Week 1. During these last few weeks, players believe the team has taken a big step in the right direction.

“You know, it’s been a lot of change in a short period of time – but I think guys have handled it really well,” senior center Joe Schreiber said. “So, it’s been a good camp – I’ve been excited and pleased with the way we’ve handled it and the way a lot of guys have stepped up.”

“Definitely progressed as a team,” Arnold added. “We’ve come together – Coach Lawson has done a great job of helping us out as a team in the weight room, and we’ve been translating that to the field.”

Quarles is proud of the way the players have come out each day and competed, but after a few miscues on Saturday afternoon, he knows there is still work to be done ahead of the season opener.

“Today I thought we were a little sloppy,” he said. “We had some false starts, we lined up wrong, we didn’t have enough guys on the line of scrimmage a couple time – stuff we gotta clean up. Because, good teams, you can’t have pre- and post-snap penalties and expect to win.”

ETSU will open its season against Mars Hill inside William B. Greene Jr. Stadium on Thursday, September 1. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.