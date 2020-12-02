Bucs Fight to Finish in Setback to Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 1, 2020) – In a rematch of a season-opener to remember just over a year ago, the ETSU Women’s Basketball team were unable to duplicate their efforts, falling to the Lady Vols 67-50 in Thompson-Boling Arena Tuesday evening.

ETSU falls to 1-1 on the season while their SEC opponent move to 2-0 early in their campaign.

For the second straight game, Jakhyia Davis (Knoxville, Tenn.) paced the Buccaneer offense, finishing as the lone double-digit scorer with 11 points, adding a team-best in rebounds with six to compliment her night. Kaia Upton (Nashville, Tenn.) once again played provider, adding four assists along with her five rebounds and lone steal. E’Lease Stafford (Lawrence, Kan.) added seven points while freshman Carly Hooks (Atlanta, Ga.) contributed six points, three rebounds and two assists in just her second career game.

The Bucs didn’t have their best night from the floor, shooting just 18-56 (32.1%) from the field and 4-16 (25.0%) from deep. ETSU did grab 10 offensive boards despite being heavily outsized by the Lady Vol lineup. The Buccaneer defense forced Tennessee into 24 turnovers, only able to capitalize with 11 points off their takeaways.