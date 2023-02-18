JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In front of more than 900 fans, ETSU women’s basketball escaped with a fourth-straight victory on Saturday afternoon, 66-63 over the Paladins.

Despite an early surge and a double-digit lead in the third quarter, Furman stuck around, drawing back within three points in the final minute of the game.

But, on Senior Day, the Blue and Gold’s lone senior came through in the clutch.

Jiselle Thomas crossed-over her defender at the top of the key and laid in a right-handed layup to stretch the lead to 66-61 with just 25 seconds to play. In her final game at Brooks Gym, she scored 17 points, while chipping in five rebounds and five assists.

ETSU’s Kendall Folley led all scorers with 25 points (11-16 FG).

“I think tonight really reminded us that nobody is going to give it to us easy,” Thomas said. “Nobody in this league you can take lightly or take games off. So, I think this was a good win for us and a good challenge.”

It wasn’t a signature defense and rebounding win for the Lady Bucs, as Furman out-rebounded the home team, 42-24. The Paladins nearly had more offensive rebounds (23) than ETSU had total.

“Too close for comfort, but I mean, I don’t think any of us were ever nervous,” Folley said. “We’ve just got to do – stick to us, stick to what we’re doing and I believe we’ll be successful anytime.”

“This was a good wake-up call for us,” head coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “I’m not pleased with the rebounding – I’m very pleased with the outcome. Proud of the kids for bearing down.”

“We got the result, but there’s things we need to work on.”

ETSU (21-7, 8-4 SoCon) has now won four-consecutive games and eight of their last nine. The team’s final two games are on the road, beginning with UNC Greensboro on Thursday night.

Tip-off against the Spartans is set for 7 p.m.