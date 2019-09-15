Bucs fall to VMI Keydets in OT after lightning delays push game back hours

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU football brought some excitement into the early morning hours for their conference opener Saturday.

It was a battle between the Bucs and the VMI Keydets, but before the game, the 1969 ETSU football team was honored.

Mother nature also played a role in yesterday’s contest with multiple delays due to lighting, but as the weather settled down, the play on the field picked up.

ETSU and VMI were trading blows late in the fourth quarter until the Bucs took the lead with just under 6 minutes to play, but the Keydets kicked a 30-yard field goal with 10 seconds left to send it to overtime.

VMI got the ball first and scored a touchdown, making the score 31-24.

ETSU had their chances, but they fell short and head coach Randy Sanders knows the delays impacted his team.

“I don’t think we handled it as well as we needed to. I think some of our guys did, some of them didn’t, but that comes a little bit with maturity. I thought some of them were immature, they are. Hopefully, they grow up. That’s no excuse, it’s our job as coaches to make them grow up,” Coach Sanders said.

The Bucs will host Austin Peay for their next game on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.