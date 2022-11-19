STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJHL) – The Bulldogs scored their first touchdown just 95 seconds into Saturday’s senior day contest, leading from start to finish against the Buccaneers, 56-7.

Lideatrick Griffin caught a pair of touchdown passes from Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers in the first half, separated by a Rara Thomas eight-yard score, giving State a 21-0 advantage early in the second quarter.

Later in the quarter, Baron May was intercepted by the Bulldogs’ Emmanuel Forbes, who returned the ball 76-yards for the touchdown. With the score, Forbes set a new Southeastern Conference record for six interceptions returned for a touchdown in a career.

A Jo’quavious Marks 22-yard rushing TD gave State a 35-0 lead at the break.

Will Rogers threw two more third-quarter touchdowns to Austin Williams and Justin Robinson, extending the lead to 49-0 before calling it a day. Rogers completed 30-of-37 passes for 301 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

The Bulldogs found the endzone early in the fourth quarter, before the Bucs struck on special teams for their only score of the game.

Ja’Varius Harrison blocked the first State punt of the game and Erek Campbell scooped it up and returned in 27 yards for the score.

The Bucs tallied just 154 yards of total offense, as Tyler Riddell threw for 47 yards and a pair of interceptions. Baron May played under center, as well, rushing for 40 yards and throwing an interception.

Jacob Saylors carried the ball 14 times for 43 yards in what is likely his final game as a Buccaneer. Saylors passed the 6,000-yard all-purpose mark with his efforts on Saturday.

Alijah Huzzie also snagged his sixth interception of the season late in the contest.

ETSU finishes the 2022 season with a record of 3-8.