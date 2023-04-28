JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite holding an early 4-1 advantage, ETSU baseball allowed a pair of five-run innings to visiting Western Carolina in Friday night’s 12-10 loss.

A Nick Iannantone 2-RBI single in the second inning put the Bucs ahead 3-1. A passed ball later in the inning allowed Tommy Barth to trot home and stretch the edge to 4-1.

However, a Kyle Harbison grand slam in the third inning would push WCU back in front – and they would never trail again.

ETSU came up with 12 hits in the loss, including a 3-for-5 effort from Ashton King. The senior drove home a pair of runs and scored two more. Ryan McCarthy drove in a team-high three runs on a pair of hits.

Colby Stuart took the loss on the mound for the Blue and Gold, allowing six earned runs in 2.1 innings of work. Western Carolina’s Jonathan Todd picked up the win, going 5.2 innings and allowing five earned runs on six hits.

On defense, the Bucs turned a trio of double plays, helping to strand six runners on base.

ETSU (18-21) will wrap up the series with Western Carolina with a doubleheader tomorrow afternoon. First pitch of Game 1 is slated for 2 p.m.