JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU softball fought to the bitter end on Tuesday afternoon at Betty Basler Field, but saw a comeback fall just short to the visiting Mountaineers.

The Bucs allowed a pair of early runs – a passed ball in the first inning and an RBI double in the third inning.

However, the Blue and Gold tied things up in the bottom half of the inning. Jasmine Sanchez scored on a throwing error, followed by a wild pitch that scored Kemiah Michel.

A big fifth inning put Appalachian State back out in front, as McKenzie McCullen hammered a 2-RBI double to center field. Taylor Thorp followed things up with a sac fly, stretching the lead to 5-2.

An RBI groundout from Cameron Young in the fifth inning and another from Michel in the seventh cut the deficit to 5-4, but that’s as far as the Bucs would get.

Sanchez, Young and Cassidy Dunn accounted for six of ETSU’s seven hits on the afternoon.

Whitley Arnott suffered the loss for the Bucs, while App State’s Kaylie Northrop earned a win in the circle, allowing just one earned run in 4.0 innings pitched.

ETSU (3-12) has more than a week before hosting Ball State for a doubleheader on Wednesday, March 8. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.