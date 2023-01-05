JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 5, 2023) – ETSU women’s basketball charged back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter with a chance to tie at the buzzer, but a game-tying three fell short in a 53-50 loss to in-state rival Chattanooga inside Brooks Gym on Thursday.

Down 47-34 with 7:49 remaining, ETSU went on a 16-4 run to pull within one at 51-50 with under 30 seconds to go. Graduate guard Jiselle Thomas (Norwalk, Ohio) – who led the team in scoring – made a clutch steal on the ensuing inbound to set up a potential go-ahead score, but Chattanooga made the stop and extended the lead with two made free throws.

The Bucs rushed down the court with under five seconds to go and heaved up a running three just behind the arc, but the shot banked off the glass and out as time expired.