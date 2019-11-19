Bucs Fall Despite Career Night from Scheetz

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Nov. 18, 2019) – The ETSU women’s basketball team dropped their second consecutive road loss on Monday evening, falling in a physical 80-69 affair to the North Carolina A&T Aggies in Corbett Sports Center. The two teams combined for 48 turnovers and 85 free throws on the night.

After a slow start to the contest in which the Aggies ran out into a 9-3 lead just over the halfway point of the first quarter, the Bucs used the second interval of the first 10 minutes to overcome the deficit and grab their first lead. Trailing by six, back-to-back threes by Micah Scheetz (Knoxville, Tenn.) and Arielle Harvey (Atlanta, Ga.) to rid the two-possession deficit. Kaia Upton (Nashville, Tenn.) used a 4-0 run of her own, including an old-fashioned three point play to cap a 10-0 run for the Bucs to establish a 13-9 lead. ETSU left the first quarter besting the Aggies 18-16.

Exchanging buckets to open the second, the Bucs used seven points behind Scheetz to go on a 9-3 run and extend their advantage in the opening five minutes of play to 27-19. Using their early run, the Bucs were able to get into the break with an eight point lead, a 33-25 score in favor of the Blue and Gold.

Coming out of the break, the home side used a 13-2 advantage in the third quarter to not only cut their deficit, but grab a lead for the first time since the first quarter to lead 47-43. The Aggies outscored the Bucs 28-15 in the third to take a five point advantage into the final frame.

The five-point Aggie lead slowly slipped away, as the Bucs used a three-pointer from E’Lease Stafford (Lawrence, Kansas) with just over four minutes to play to tie the ball game at 60-60. The Bucs however, went ice cold towards the end of the game. ETSU missed six straight baskets as well as nine consecutive free throws as the Aggies extended their lead to 70-60 in what would be too much to overcome as the hosts won their 10th consecutive home game in 80-69 fashion.

Scheetz ended the night with a game-high 26 points on 36 minutes, including shooting 10-12 from the free throw line. Along with her point tally, Scheetz padded her stat line with three rebounds, five assists and three steals. Upton finished as the only other Buc in double-digits, scoring 10 points with four rebounds, three assists and three steals as well. The Bucs fell in the rebound battle 42-39, losing in the turnover battle 27-21. ETSU was hampered at the line, shooting just 21-38 (55.3%).

The Blue and Gold make their way back home for the first time since the season-opener against Tennessee and the first time in their familiar Brooks Gym on the season, taking on Radford on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m.