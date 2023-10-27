GREENVILLE, S.C. (WJHL) – The ETSU Bucs face a daunting opponent Saturday as they square off against the Furman Paladins.

The 2-5 Bucs will hit the road to Greenville, South Carolina to play the Paladins.

ETSU fell to SoCon rival Chattanooga 34-3 last week.

Furman is sitting atop the conference rankings with a 6-1 record. The Paladins have won every conference matchup so far this season, including a victory last week over Western Carolina 29-17.

Furman’s only loss was to the South Carolina Gamecocks earlier in the season.

The Bucs captured their first conference win against Wofford two weeks ago.

The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. and can be viewed on ESPN+.