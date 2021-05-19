Bucs Earn Regional Golf Victory in Washington

ETSU Bucs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLE ELUM, Wash. (May 19, 2021) — The ETSU Buccaneers have qualified for the 2021 NCAA golf championship by winning a regional title for the first time in 20 years….

After a strong 2nd round in which they jumped out to an 11 stroke lead after beginning the day 2 strokes behind, the Bucs cooled off this morning by firing a plus-4 288, but they was still good enough for a 10 stroke lead over 25th ranked San Francisco and 6th ranked Wake Forest the top seed.

And leading the way this morning was senior Shiso Go who finished with a 67, while SoCon freshman of the year Archie Davies finally showed he was human by posting a 76, followed by senior Trevor Hulbert with a 71.

The Bucs will hold a celebration party tomorrow at 1 pm at the golf center and it’s open to the public…

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCON STANDINGS

ETSU MEN’S SCHEDULE

SOCON SCHEDULE