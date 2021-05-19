Bucs Earn Regional Golf Victory in Washington

CLE ELUM, Wash. (May 19, 2021) — The ETSU Buccaneers have qualified for the 2021 NCAA golf championship by winning a regional title for the first time in 20 years….

After a strong 2nd round in which they jumped out to an 11 stroke lead after beginning the day 2 strokes behind, the Bucs cooled off this morning by firing a plus-4 288, but they was still good enough for a 10 stroke lead over 25th ranked San Francisco and 6th ranked Wake Forest the top seed.



And leading the way this morning was senior Shiso Go who finished with a 67, while SoCon freshman of the year Archie Davies finally showed he was human by posting a 76, followed by senior Trevor Hulbert with a 71.



The Bucs will hold a celebration party tomorrow at 1 pm at the golf center and it’s open to the public…