Bucs defensive back Artevius Smith named to AP FCS All-American team

Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn (5) is stopped by ETSU defensive back Artevius Smith (26) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU defensive back Artevius Smith has been named to the Associated Press FCS All-American Second Team, marking his first All-American honor.

The redshirt senior led the Bucs with 89 tackles this season, including 62 solo tackles, and led the Southern Conference with five interceptions. He also forced two fumbles.

Smith ranked 11th in the conference in tackles per game with 7.4 and fourth in passes defended per game at 0.83. He recorded a career-best 11 tackles three times this season.

Smith was also named a finalist for the STATS FCS Buck Buchanan Award, which will be presented on January 10. He earned SoCon Defensive Player of the Week honors twice this season.

SEE ALSO » ETSU Player of the Week: Artevius Smith

This is Buccaneer Country! Click here for more coverage of ETSU athletics.