ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJHL) – The ETSU Bucs have advanced in the Southern Conference tournament after a decisive win over the VMI Keydets on Saturday.

The Bucs defeated VMI 70-57 in Asheville during the conference’s quarterfinal matchup.

Bucs to play winner of No. 4 Mercer/No. 5 Western Carolina Sunday at 4 p.m. in Asheville



The Bucs outscored VMI 33-21 in the first half and 37-36 in the second.

The Bucs will now play in the semifinals on Sunday at 4 p.m.

