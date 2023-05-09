JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU baseball honored 19 seniors prior to Tuesday’s showdown with non-conference foe UNC-Asheville in Thomas Stadium.

The Bucs tallied ten runs in the first three innings to secure the win, 12-6.

This weekend’s star, Cam Sisneros, led things off with an RBI single. Tommy Barth followed up with three-run bomb to take a 4-0 lead.

Ryan Enos launched a solo shot in the second inning to make it 5-0, and the Bucs rolled from there.

Barth led the ETSU offensive charge with a pair of hits and four RBI. Sisneros, Nick Iannantone, Garett Wallace and Enos each chipped in a pair of RBI each.

A number of senior pitchers took the mound, but it was the junior, Walker Trusley, that earned his first win of the season. He hurled 2.0 innings, allowing two hits and striking out three batters.

ETSU (21-25) will return to SoCon action this weekend against VMI. First pitch from Lexington on Friday is at 6 p.m.