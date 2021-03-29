Bucs could be playing for a share of first place in the Socon when they face VMI

Johnson City, TN — There will be a lot on the line this week when the ETSU Buccaneer football travels to Lexington, Virginia to face the VMI Keydets on Saturday.

The Bucs are coming off a victory over Western Carolina this weekend at home in a game that went through several storm delays before ETSU hung on to win 24-17….

The victory puts ETSU at 3-1 on the season, the only team that has numbers better than that are the Keydets at a perfect 5-0…

So a victory by ETSU would put them in the driver’s seat for a possible SoCon championship with only one game remaining in the season.

(Martin Truex, Jr.) “Really had a lot of fun today honestly. You know, I came here without a lot of dirt experience. I’ve never really run a serious race on dirt. Few charity races and modified. Played around in a micro sprint one time and just really came in here and wanted to run the truck race to get experience for the cup car. And also just to see what it was like and have some fun and I’ve always thought it’d be cool to win a truck race so I’d have a win in all three series and I certainly didn’t think that was gonna happen this weekend.”