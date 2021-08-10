Bucs continue fall practice before putting on the pads

Johnson City, TN — Fall practice is underway for the ETSU football team, back on the practice field today before the first day of pads set for tomorrow.

Lot of work for the Bucs to get done before the season opener on September 4th at Vanderbilt, but expectations are high entering Randy Sanders’ 4th season at the helm..

Some notable starters coming back and some new faces: there’s Austin Lewis the former David Crockett star who played at ETSU before transferring to Liberty, now back with the Bucs at defensive line…

Another Crockett alum: Cade Larkins has the knee brace on, recovering from a torn ACL suffered in January, he continues to rehab and try to get back on the field…

Other quarterbacks Tyler Riddell and Brock Landis have looked impressive so far, but Sanders has yet to name a starter at QB… Riddell threw for 575 yards and 3 touchdowns in the spring while Landis had 436 yards and 2 scores…

With under a month away until the season starts, the Bucs have a lot to look forward to.

“It’s fun to be playing I know I’m excited and I think most of our players that really love football are excited I mean it’s, what a great year you get a chance to play a season in the spring and you get a chance to play a season in the fall it’s about as good as it gets you don’t have to spend all year practicing or all year in the weight room or running you get to play and if you like the game you like to compete it’s probably the best year ever.”