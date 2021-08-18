Bucs Complete First Football Scrimmage of Camp

Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneer football team has been on the practice field for the past week and a half, and tonight they held their first scrimmage at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium.

The ETSU Buccaneers are just weeks away from playing their first game of the season against Vanderbilt out of the SEC on September 4th in the Music City.

One of the big questions surrounding the Bucs is who will start at quarterback ….. Tyler Riddell, Brock Landis, and David Crockett’s own Cade Larkin, who’s coming off a serious injury are competing for the job.

Due to the timing of the acclimation period, this could be the only scrimmage for the Bucs before Vandy, so they were hoping to make the most out of it.

“All three did some good things and all three did some things that make us want to pull my hair out a little bit it’s a mixed bag I like where they are at we are certainly better at the QB position than we were in the spring.”

” We had a few little missed tackles we just have to fix it up on the practice field and fix up the little things and we’ll be alright.”

“Everybody loves to come out and compete and play football that’s why we are all here so we love playing football bringing the hype and energy and I think we showed out here in our first scrimmage.”