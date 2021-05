Scottsdale, Arizona —

The ETSU golf team has lost their “mojo” since winning the regional in Washington last week. The Bucs are one stroke out of dead last in the NCAA tournament with plus-20 while Texas Tech is out front at 4-under.

Leading the Bucs are Trevor Hulbert and Jack Rhea both are 4-over, while SoCon freshman of year Archie Davies is one shot out of last at plus-10.