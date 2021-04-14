Bucs Brewer brothers pull names out of transfer portal

Johnson City, TN — Finally there’s good news to report for the ETSU Buccaneer basketball team,

News Channel 11 sports learned tonight the Brewer brothers are planning on coming back.

About a week ago Ledarrius Brewer and his brother Ty entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal

But tonight they both are planning on staying on playing for new head basketball coach Desmond Oliver.

This past season L-A was named first-team all-conference by the coaches and media in the SoCon after scoring in double figures in 18 of 22 games played and he led the team in scoring with 16.6 points a game.

His brother Ty played in 25 games and averaged 8.5 points and 4 rebounds in only 21 mins a game.

Out of the 10 in the portal 4 have already transferred and 3 have announced they are returning.