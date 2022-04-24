JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite falling behind early to the Keydets for the third-consecutive game, ETSU turned eleven hits into ten runs to take all three games of the weekend series.

VMI opened the scoring in the second inning, as Cole Garrett sent a hanging Landon Smiddy pitch into the parking lot beyond left field.

The Bucs, however, answered with back-to-back home runs from Tommy Barth and Bryce Hodge to retake the lead in the third inning, 3-1. Barth finished the afternoon with a team-best four RBIs.

Noah Webb added a solo home run of his own in the fourth, and a Barth sac fly in the fifth pushed the lead to 5-1.

The Keydets chipped away, cashing in on an RBI walk and groundout in the sixth and seventh innings, respectively, to make it a 5-3 ballgame.

ETSU then exploded for five tallies in the eighth, including a 2-RBI single from Justin Hanvey. A Keydets home run in the ninth made the score 10-4, which is how the game would end.

Nathan Hickman earned the win on the mound for the Bucs, pitching 2.0 innings and allowing just a pair of hits and one earned run.

ETSU improves its 2022 record to 24-12. They will visit Radford for a single game on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before hosting Mercer next weekend for a three-game series.