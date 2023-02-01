JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the first time since November 30, the Bucs left Freedom Hall with a smile and a victory. The Blue and Gold dominated Wofford from start to finish on Wednesday night, earning a 77-52 win.

The victory snaps the program’s longest home losing-streak in decades at eight games.

The Terriers’ B.J. Mack scored the opening points of the game, but the Buccaneers responded with a flurry buckets. ETSU jumped out to an 18-4 advantage and led by at least nine points the rest of the half.

Jalen Haynes extended a ten-point halftime lead with a thunderous baseline dunk – and the Bucs never looked back.

ETSU shot an astounding 61.5 percent from the floor and knocked down nine three-pointers. The team also dished out 16 assists – the most since wracking up 17 in a January 11 win over The Citadel.

But, the most important stat for the players – coming away with a home victory.

“It’s been a long time since we got one, but give credit to coaches,” ETSU guard Jordan King said. “They just locked-in on the gameplan, we all locked-in on the gameplan and I just think we did a great job defensively.”

“We were clicking on all cylinders – offensively and defensively,” Haynes added. “So, just being able to get that monkey off our back feels great.”

King notched 22 points and added six assists in the victory, while Haynes also scored 22 points, missing just one shot the entire game (10-of-11).

Jamarius Hairston continued his hot shooting streak, knocking down four triples and grabbing five rebounds. Jaden Seymour also hauled in ten boards in the start.

Head coach Desmond Oliver believed, once again, the best fans in the conference provided a true home-court advantage.

“The building erupted at one point – it’s the loudest it’s been all season for us,” he said. “Our guys played with enough energy to make it erupt – and to me, home court should sound and feel that way. So, whatever cloud they had in their mind, hopefully has lifted. We got a few more games left here in this building and I hope our guys can come here and play well and win.”

Wofford was led by Jackson Paveletzke (10 pts) and Messiah Jones (10 pts).

ETSU (9-15, 5-6 SoCon) returns to action on Saturday at Samford. Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m.