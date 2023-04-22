CHARLESTON, S.C. (WJHL) – ETSU baseball needed just seven innings to take care of the home-standing Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon, as the Bucs shutout The Citadel, 10-0.

The Blue and Gold had lost five-consecutive games entering the second game of their series in Charleston.

Garett Wallace got the run party started for ETSU, hammering a ball over the fence in left field in the second inning.

The lead was 3-0 in the fifth inning when the top of the order struck again. Cameron Sisneros doubled to drive home a run. Senior shortstop Ashton King got involved a few batters later, singling home Wallace to give the Bucs a 5-0 lead.

A fielder’s choice and an error would stretch the advantage to 6-0 before the inning was through.

Wallace stepped up to the dish again in the sixth, unloading on the first pitch of the at-bat. The three-run bomb put ETSU ahead 9-0.

Cody Miller drove in the tenth and final run in the seventh on an RBI double down the third base line.

Cade Carlson had a stellar outing on the mound, cruising through 7.0 innings of work, allowing just four hits and striking out five batters in a scoreless effort.

Wallace finished the day 3-for-4 with 5 RBI and a trio of runs scored.

The teams will meet in a Sunday rubber match at 1 p.m.