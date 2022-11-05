JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s basketball led by as many as 31 points inside Freedom Hall on Friday night, as they cruised to a 71-56 exhibition victory over the Saints.

Coastal Carolina transfer DeAnthony Tipler led all scorers with 14 points (4-9 3pt FG) for the Blue and Gold. Sophomore forward Jaden Seymour (11 points) and Virginia Tech transfer Jalen Haynes (10 points) also scored in double figures on the night.

Preseason All-SoCon selection Jordan King finished the night with eight points, a team-high five assists and a pair of steals.

The Bucs shot 50 percent from the field on the evening, but just 29.2 percent from beyond the arc in the win. ETSU doubled up Limestone in paint points, 40-20.

The visitors were led by Zeb Graham’s 12 points.

ETSU will open the regular season against Emory & Henry inside Freedom Hall on Monday. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.