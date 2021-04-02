Bucs Blanked in Friday Sweep by Chattanooga

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (April 2, 2021) – The Southern Conference home opener did not go the way the ETSU Softball squad wanted, dropping a pair of shutout losses to visiting Chattanooga on Friday afternoon. With the losses, the Bucs drop to 13-10 on the season and 1-4 in league play.

Game 1: Chattanooga 1, ETSU 0

There was not a lot of offense between the two squads in game one as there were eight combined hits and just one run scored.

The Mocs plated the game’s only run in the top half of the sixth following an RBI single off the bat of R.J. Janke, plating Hayleigh Weissenbach from third.

ETSU had chances to score in the bottom of the fifth and the bottom of the sixth, leaving the bases juiced in the fifth and stranding runners on second and third in the sixth.