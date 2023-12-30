JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A big first quarter on both ends of the floor helped propel ETSU women’s basketball to a 65-53 win over the visiting Cobras on Saturday.

The usual suspects, with the help of the bench, scored in key spots to help notch the team’s eleventh win of the season.

Kendall Folley led the way with 16 points and four assists, while Nevaeh Brown added 12 points.

In the absence of Jakhyia Davis, who missed the game with an injury, Meghan Downing recorded the first double-double of her career. The sophomore forward scored ten points and snagged 12 rebounds in the win.

“It wasn’t our best game execution-wise, but we did some good things – there are some bright spots,” head coach Brenda Mock Brown said. “Meghan Downing, for example, stepping in for Jakhyia Davis, you know, getting her first double-double. Really an example of what we’re looking for, people that are ready to fill in the gaps.”

“I was just really trying to focus the last two practices to be more confident in myself and just be a bigger role for this team,” Downing said after the game.

Mock Brown said that she expects Davis to return from injury and back to the practice court within the next week.

Freshman guard Brecken Snotherly also notched double-digit points (10) in just 15 minutes of action.

“We came back out here trying to get in shape, but also just really focus,” Snotherly said. “We knew Coker was going to be a good team, so we wanted to try and maximize our practice – and we showed it on the court.”

ETSU (11-4) will now have 12 days before its first conference action against Samford on Thursday, January 11. But, the team plans to attack this layoff with intensity to prepare for the remainder of the schedule.

“We just had a conversation about that in the locker room,” Mock Brown said. “That was the non-conference season – this is the season.”