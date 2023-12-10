JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a contest that saw nine lead changes, ETSU men’s basketball came out on the right side of a 73-72 scuffle against the Golden Eagles on Sunday evening.

Trialing by a pair of points with under 30 seconds to play, Quimari Peterson spun in a layup through contact and completed the three-point play to give the Bucs a one-point edge.

Two late free throws by Tyler Rice ended up being the difference, as Jayvis Harvey’s layup at the final buzzer cut the final deficit from three points to just one.

“I just feel like, we’ve been in this position before,” Peterson said after the game. “So, just go out there and hoop and we got the win at the end.”

Peterson led all scorers with 23 points in the victory, while also chipping in eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals.

“Just fight until the very end,” head coach Brooks Savage said. “That’s ETSU tough.”

Savage went on to praise the guard play, particularly the team-first attitude of Rice.

“Gets open in pressure when we need him to and knocks down two free throws – I thought that was his best game,” he said. “The box score is what it is, but he impacted the game – impacted winning in a major way.”

Rice finished with five points, a steal a rebound and an assist.

Ebby Asamoah (13 pts) and Jaden Seymour (13 pts) were the other two Bucs to finish in double figures.

Harvey led the Golden Eagles with 22 points in defeat.

ETSU (5-4) returns to action against local Division II school, Tusculum, on Friday at 7 p.m.