LEXINGTON, Ky. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team gave Kentucky all it could handle on Tuesday, as both teams opened the 2023-24 season. The Bucs, who led at the half, ultimately fell to the Wildcats by a score of 74-66 in a game played at Transylvania University.

Kendall Folley led the charge for the Bucs on Tuesday with 22 points on a 9-for-14 effort from the field to go with five rebounds and five assists. Courtney Moore added 17 points and Nevaeh Brown chipped in 10 more to round out ETSU’s scoring leaders. On the glass, Jakhyia Davis grabbed eight rebounds, while Brown added six boards as well.

ETSU will open its home schedule on Saturday when it welcomes Lafayette to Brooks Gym. Tip-off for that game is set for noon.