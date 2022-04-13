Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers are just a week away from closing out their spring drills after 15 practices… The Bucs have two more before playing in the Ballad Health Blue and Gold game next Thursday.

This past Saturday they had to move practice inside the dome for practice #10 because of bad weather….

The Bucs under first-year head coach George Quarles will have a tough act to follow this upcoming season since they are the reigning SoCon champions.

Coach Quarles knows this is a marathon and not a sprint… and if you’re going to make mistakes this is the place and time to do it .. not later in the fall.

“We have a lot of stuff we need to clean up and I thought today offensively made some big plays at times we have to be more of a grind mentality as well defensively the same thing we gave up some plays but I thought did some good things in some 3rd and shorts and that’s when your defense can get off the field so I think football situational just being able to play those situations here and the next week in a half.”