Bucs Amaefule places his name in the NCAA transfer portal

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — ETSU men's basketball player Jordan Coffin is giving his perspective on the kneeling controversy, the backlash that ensued, and the resignation of now-former head coach Jason Shay.

In a letter to The Player Tribune, Coffin encouraged university presidents and athletic directors to give Shay a call. He also described an incident in which a man confronted players as they were leaving the team's gym following a practice.