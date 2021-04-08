Bucs Amaefule places his name in the NCAA transfer portal

Johnson City, TN — The count of basketball players at ETSU that are putting their name in the NCAA transfer portal continues to grow.
The latest is six foot nine 230 pound power forward Richard Amaefule out of Dallas Texas who announced he would not be returning to the blue and gold.
10 players have entered the portal since mid-March, some of whom entered after the resignation of former head coach Jason Shay.
