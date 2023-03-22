Jalen Haynes, shown driving against Western Carolina, has elected to enter the transfer portal according to ETSU. (DoCo Photography)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University’s second-leading scorer from last season has followed its leading scorer into the NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal two days after the announcement that Brooks Savage would take over head coaching duties.

Jalen Haynes, a power forward who played his sophomore season at ETSU last season after spending his freshman year at Virginia Tech, averaged 14.6 points per game on 58% shooting during the Bucs’ 12-20 campaign.

Jalen Haynes drives to the basket in what may have been his last game in a Buccaneer uniform, a quarterfinal Southern Conference tournament loss to Western Carolina March 4. (DoCo Photography)

ETSU confirmed he is in the portal a day after acknowledging that junior guard Jordan King was leaving the program. King led the team in both points (15.6) and assists (3.1) per game last year. The university also confirmed that sophomore forward Kordell Charles, who missed all of last season with an injury, had entered the portal.

Haynes averaged 6.4 rebounds per game, good for second on the team, and the 6 foot 8 inch, 255-pounder posted four double-doubles. He averaged 18.3 points during the last 13 games of the season.

Haynes and Charles’s decisions mean a total of five ETSU players have now indicated their interest in transferring. Along with King, the others are little-used players Jeremy Gregory and Cameron George.