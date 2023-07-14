JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Next week, fans will get a chance to see ETSU’s alumni basketball squad, the Bucketneers, in Johnson City before they depart for another summer of competition in The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

This year’s squad, under the direction of former ETSU guard Patrick Good, began its team preparation on Thursday night.

It's time for another run @thetournament ‼️🏀



The @TBTBucketneers were in the gym tonight for team practice No. 1⃣. Hear from new head coach, Patrick Good (@patgood00) & a pair of @ETSU_MBB alums as they prepare for next week's Round of 64 matchup.



Just ahead on @WJHL11 📺 pic.twitter.com/D4G46HzLE0 — Nick Dugan (@NSDugan) July 14, 2023

On Tuesday, July 18, the Bucketneers will open their practice up to the public. The open practice and intersquad scrimmage will begin at 7 p.m. inside ETSU’s Brooks Gymnasium.

Admission is free and fans will have the opportunity to snap pictures and snag autographs from Blue and Gold alums on the team and coaching staff.

The Bucketneers have reached the TBT Round of 16 in each of the past two summers, compiling a record of 6-2. They will begin the 2023 event with a Round of 64 matchup against Fort Wayne Champs on Friday, July 21 inside the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET and can be viewed on ESPN+.