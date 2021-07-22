Bucketneers lose heartbreaker to Sideline Cancer in TBT tournament Sweet 16

CHARLESTON, Wv. (WJHL) – An impressive run by the Bucketneers basketball team came to an end Wednesday night in the TBT tournament, losing to Sideline Cancer 58-57 on a game-ending shot.

The Elam ending was set at 58 points. The Bucketneers led 57-55 but missed a shot with a chance to win. Sideline Cancer’s Marcus Keene grabbed the rebound, dribbled up the floor and pulled up for a game-winning three-pointer, reaching the 58-point threshold to end the game.

Desonta Bradford, a former SoCon player of the year, led the way with 16 points. Courtney Pigram has 12 points and Justin Tuoyo, the former Chattanooga Mocs player, had 10 points and 8 rebounds. Tray Boyd III had been an electric source of offense for this team, especially from the perimeter, but ended with zero points in just seven minutes.

The team made up of ETSU alumni players impressed many at the TBT tournament, especially coming in as a No. 12 seed. The opening round victory Sunday over War Ready, the Auburn alumni team, proved this team was legit and further enforced that in the 2nd round win over Armored Athlete on Monday.

Sideline Cancer made the TBT championship game last year, and has a strong chance as a No. 1 seed to take home the $1 million prize, a prize the former ETSU Buccaneers unfortunately won’t be able to claim this summer.