JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bucketneers are just a few days away from a third-straight summer of action in The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – and only a handful of guys on the team have been along for the whole ride.

Isaac Banks is the lone player representative making his third-straight appearance. Guys like Bo Hodges and Jalen Riley, however, both suited up the squad last year and are back again in 2023.

There are some new guys in the gym this time around – some are ETSU alums, while others come from different programs across the country.

Every piece will be important to the Bucketneers’ success in Cincinnati this weekend. But, head coach Patrick Good knows just how crucial it is to return guys with significant TBT experience.

“It’s everything, because those guys have been on that stage and been successful at a high level – Ike banks, Jaylen Riley, Bo Hodges, those guys,” he said. “I mean, even having Desonta [Bradford] in the gym as well, those guys compete at a high level every day.”

“It’s always nice to have, you know, veterans and familiar faces that you’re used to seeing,” Banks said. “I mean, those guys that you just named are pro’s pros, you know.”

“It speaks for itself,” he added. “I mean, and it’s just we got to get out here and combine all that together with everybody we have – everybody here is a pro. So we got to just combine all that and just get ready to, you know, for our end goal.”

Before the Bucketneers play their First Round matchup of the event in Cincinnati on Friday afternoon, they’ll open up a practice session for fans to enjoy.

Admission to the team’s practice and intersquad scrimmage at Brooks Gymnasium will be free on Tuesday night. The action begins at 7 p.m.