CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WJHL) – For a second-straight summer, the Bucketneers and War Ready met on TBT hardwood – and for a second-straight summer, the ETSU alumni squad grabbed a victory.

Tuesday night’s edition of this budding rivalry, however, was much closer than in 2021. Bo Hodges came through for the Bucketneers, once again, cleaning up a missed layup to clinch an 83-80 win.

Five Bucketneers scored at least ten points on the night, as Jalen Riley led the way with 14 and three steals. Desonta Bradford (13), TJ Cromer (13) and Nick Ward (10) also made big-time offensive contributions.

Former Tennessee Volunteer, Jordan Bowden, notched 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds off the bench, as well.

The Bucketneers led by as many as 15 points in the fourth quarter, but an 11-0 War Ready run trimmed the deficit to 75-71 heading into the Elam Ending. The Auburn alumni group would get as close as one point, but would never take the lead in the late stages of the game.

Joe Hugley’s bunch shot 44 percent from the field and 36 percent from behind the arc, while committing just nine turnovers in the win.

The Bucketneers will face top-seeded Best Virginia, the WVU alumni team, in the Region championship. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.