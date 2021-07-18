Bucketneers dominate in TBT Tournament first round win over War Ready

CHARLESTON, WV. (WJHL) – A number of former ETSU men’s basketball players watched the TBT Basketball Tournament grow in popularity since its inception in 2014. This was the year they had to get in on the action.

The “Bucketneers” team drew a No. 12 seed in this year’s tournament in the West Virginia regional, facing No. 5 seed War Ready, the Auburn alumni team.

THROWING DOWN AT THE TOURNEY: The time has finally come for the @TBTBucketneers to kickoff their first @thetournament! They’ll be taking on War Ready (Auburn alumni) at noon on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/tIbJ1xdObW — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) July 18, 2021

The lower seed proved to have no indication on the game, as the Bucketneers dominated the Auburn squad to a 77-50 win, advancing to the second round of the tournament.

Tray Boyd III tapped in to his days wearing the Blue and Gold at Freedom Hall, scoring at all three levels to a game-high 21 points and burying five 3-pointers. Justin Tuoyo (14 points, 8 rebounds) and Tevin Glass (15 points) were also key to get the Bucketneers off to a 15-point lead after the 1st quarter.

WINNING THE WAR: @TBTBucketneers dominate War Ready for a 77-50 victory with @Topnotch_Tglass (15 pts, 3 stl) putting the game away!@TrayB11– 21 pts, 8-12 FG@TuoyoGotti– 14 pts, 8 reb



Play winner of Armored Athlete/HBCUUnited on Monday at 2 p.m. @thetournament pic.twitter.com/Xhv9BIfS12 — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) July 18, 2021

The former Bucs get ready for their second round matchup on Monday against Armored Athlete, an experienced team boasting a 13-6 record in TBT history.