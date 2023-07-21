CINCINNATI, OH (WJHL) – The ETSU alumni basketball squad’s streak of opening-round wins in the 1-million-dollar basketball event came to a close on Friday afternoon.

The Bucketneers fell behind early and never caught up to Fort Wayne Champs, losing 85-52.

A new addition to the Blue and Gold alums this summer, Keyshawn Feazell (Miss. St./Creighton), opened the contest with a pair of ferocious put-back dunks. Still, the Bucketneers trailed 17-10 after the first quarter of play.

In the second quarter, Bucketneers veteran Jalen Riley knocked down an elbow jump shot to pull the team within 17-12. However, that’s as close as the Bucketneers would get.

The Fort Wayne Champs opened up a 36-21 halftime advantage, as both teams had to be separated after a skirmish under the basket at the midway buzzer.

The Bucketneers were outscored in the third quarter, 30-15, as their opponents cruised to a victory in the second half.

The Bucs alums shot 32 percent from the field and made just 3-of-26 (11%) attempts from beyond the arc. The Fort Wayne Champs found their shooting stroke early, shooting at a 46 percent clip from the floor.

Riley led the Bucketneers with 16 points in the loss, while Jordan Bowden (Tennessee) chipped in ten points, five rebounds and a pair of assists. Captain Bo Hodges played just 12 minutes and scored no points, while grabbing three boards.

Fort Wayne Champs’ Steph Hicks led all scorers with 25 points, while also grabbing eight rebounds in the win.

Fort Wayne Champs moves on to play top-seeded The Program for Autism at 6 p.m. on Saturday.