JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Basketballs were bouncing inside Brooks Gymnasium tonight, as the ETSU alumni squad, the Bucketneers, held its first team practice of the summer.

For a third-consecutive year, the group will chase after the $1 million prize give to the winner of The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

The 2023 squad will be led by a new head coach this summer, as former ETSU guard Patrick Good will take over the reins. Good (ETSU 2017-20) served as a Bucketneers assistant last summer under current ETSU assistant, Joe Hugley.

There are a handful of new faces joining the program for the first time this summer, including former ETSU guard Jalan McCloud, former Tennessee Vol Lamonte’ Turner, as well has a number of non-ETSU alums.

However, a core group of returners like Bo Hodges, Isaac Banks and Jalen Riley will lead the way at the end of the month.

With the team’s first game just eight days away, everyone understands that chemistry is the top priority.

“Getting the guys connected, understand what they do well, understand what their teammates do well defensively being connected, communicate and connect with one another,” Good said on Thursday night.

The good news is, many of these guys already have a connection with each other from their time on campus.

“We’re getting the chemistry ready,” Banks said. “We out here working out in the mornings and getting at it every day. I mean, we just got to be ready and compete.”

“It’s just an unbelievable feeling, to see some faces and get back in a groove with them and just have a good time, you know,” McCloud explained. “The best thing about this is we build a bond. So the bond on the court and off the court is is unbelievable.”

The Bucketneers will remain in Johnson City for the next week to continue team practices ahead of their TBT Round of 64 matchup with Fort Wayne Champs.

That game is set for Friday, July 21 at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET.