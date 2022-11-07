JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Nov. 7, 2022) – Justice Smith (Lyons, N.Y.) poured in a game-high 20 points and Brock Jancek (Knoxville, Tenn.) added 14 points and seven rebounds as ETSU men’s basketball opened the season with an 88-66 win over Emory & Henry on Monday night inside Freedom Hall.

The Bucs make the short trek over the mountain for the 2022 Asheville Championship, which begins Friday night at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville. Following Harvard and Louisiana opening the MTE, ETSU takes on Elon at 8:30 p.m.