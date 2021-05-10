Buccaneer Duo Claim Stats Perform FCS All-America Honors

Johnson City, TN — The first all-American honors were haned out for the 2021 Stats Perform FCS All-America teams today and Quay Holmes and Tre’mond Shorts made up the Buccaneer appearances on the all-American teams.

Leading the way on the first team special teams unit at the all-purpose position was Holmes, a redshirt-junior running back who finished the season with 640 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, adding 399 kick-return yards in the process. Holmes accounted for 1,094 all-purpose yards this spring, ranking second in FCS football for all-purpose yards per game.

Shorts earned a spot on the All-America Second Team on the offensive line. The Georgia native played in all 401 snaps for the Blue & Gold this year, grading out at 99.5% in his snaps played. Shorts also concluded the year with 21 knockdowns.

