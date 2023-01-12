JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Jan. 12, 2023) – An untimely run in the second half spoiled a valiant comeback effort from ETSU women’s basketball on Thursday, as the defending Southern Conference champion Mercer Bears defeated the Bucs by a 66-52 final inside Brooks Gym in Johnson City.

ETSU overcame a double-digit deficit in the second quarter with a 15-4 run to end the half, then continued a 10-0 run to take a 29-28 lead in the third quarter. The turning point was a 12-0 run later in the frame by Mercer, putting the Bears ahead for good.

With the loss, ETSU slips to a 13-5 overall record and an 0-2 mark in SoCon play. Mercer improves to 6-10 overall and 2-1 in the SoCon.