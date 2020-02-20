1  of  2
Breaking News
Ex-boyfriend of missing girl’s mother says he never saw the child, AMBER Alert still active SCSO: Investigation into missing 15-month-old began Tuesday after alert from DCS
1  of  43
Closings & Delays
Ashley Academy Avery County, NC Schools Bristol, VA Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Central Baptist Preschool Christian Life Academy Cocke County, TN Schools Dickenson County, VA Schools Early Learning Center, FUMC Elizabethton City Schools First Christian Preschool Grayson County, VA Schools Greene County, TN Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson City Parks and Recreation Johnson City, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Mayland Community College Mitchell County, NC Schools Mountain Empire Community College Mountain View Baptist Daycare & Learning Center Munsey Preschool NET-TRANS Norton, VA City Schools Providence Academy Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools St. Anne Catholic School St. Marys Catholic School Sullivan County, TN Schools The Learning Center - Castlewood Towering Oaks Christian School Tri-Cities Christian School Unicoi County, TN Schools Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wesley Memorial Preschool Westminster Kids Early Learning Program Wise County, VA Schools
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 7

BUCCANEER BIO: Joe Hugley

ETSU Bucs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team is having a strong season, and fans who watch the games are starting to know who these players are on the court.

On the other hand, you might not know what the Bucs are like OFF the court!

In our new series, Buccaneer Bios, join News Channel 11 Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps as we get to know the Bucs.

This week’s Buccaneer Bio: Senior forward Joe Hugley, from Gaithersburg, Maryland.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SOCON STANDINGS

ETSU MEN’S SCHEDULE

SOCON SCHEDULE