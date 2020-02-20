BUCCANEER BIO: Joe Hugley

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s basketball team is having a strong season, and fans who watch the games are starting to know who these players are on the court.

On the other hand, you might not know what the Bucs are like OFF the court!

In our new series, Buccaneer Bios, join News Channel 11 Digital Sports Reporter Michael Epps as we get to know the Bucs.

This week’s Buccaneer Bio: Senior forward Joe Hugley, from Gaithersburg, Maryland.

